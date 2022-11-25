WWE: Sami Zayn Reveals What Makes The Bloodline Work

The Bloodline is not exclusive to members of the Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns first returned to WWE under his new Tribal Chief persona in August 2020, and the initial member of his blossoming faction turned out to be Paul Heyman. The former advocate for Brock Lesnar began serving as Reigns's special counsel in the subsequent months, which also saw the addition of "right hand man" Jey Uso. Once Jimmy Uso recovered from his injuries, he joined the fold as well, reuniting with his brother and claiming the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The collective of Reigns and the Usos formed the core trio of The Bloodline, but the faction's supporting ensemble has since been filled out.

Younger brother to the Usos, Solo Sikoa, made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle, aiding Reigns in his title defense against Drew McIntyre. Former NXT Champion Sami Zayn also pursued the dominant group, acting as a straggler for months before officially being named an "honorary uce."

Zayn's work with The Bloodline has garnered him the biggest crowd reactions of his WWE career. Speaking to Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Zayn believes that he has found success thanks to the "contrast" that he brings to the stable.

"It's commitment, and it's also the contrast between the Usos and Roman, and what they were doing. Also, they had a year, maybe more, a year and a half, to really simmer and establish these characters," Zayn said (h/t Fightful). "You have these two very clearly defined acts and the dynamic between these two acts that are established that is so fun and interesting. We're all committed to it and we know who we are."

The Honorary Uce admitted that he does not know exactly what got him to this position, but acknowledged that the "well-established" nature of everyone involved in The Bloodline is what makes it so "enjoyable."

"I don't know what it is," Zayn continued. "I think it's a testament to what I created before I got into the Bloodline and what they created before they got to this point. Now, when you take these things that are established, two well-established and well-defined acts, mix them, and it doesn't sound like it should mix on paper, but you see the execution, 'oh this is so enjoyable,' that makes it work."

Zayn and The Bloodline battle Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and the Brawling Brutes inside War Games this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.