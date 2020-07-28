Photo: Seth Rollins Shows off the Nasty Welts From Dominik Mysterio's Kendo Stick Attack

✖

Dominic Mysterio once again appeared on Monday Night Raw this week in an attempt to get revenge on Seth Rollins for what he had done to his father, Rey Mysterio. Rollins tried to reason with the young man, offering him a spot as one of his followers alongside Murphy. But when Dominik refused things quickly devolved into a two-on-one attack. Aleister Black ran out to make the save, only for Murphy to drive his eye into the steel rings steps (which will reportedly write him off television). Rollins pondered doing the same to Mysterio, but he wound up chasing them both away by repeatedly blasting them with kendo stick shots.

Rollins took to Twitter after the show and showed off the welts that formed on his back as a result of the attack. "The Monday Night Messiah" wrote, "Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid."

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

Mysterio didn't comment on the segment, instead retweeting a few photos and videos on what happened.

Meanwhile Murphy was much more focussed on what he did to Black.

As for Rey, Rollins hinted that he was "getting better" after their Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. In reality, Mysterio currently doesn't have a WWE contract and has been negotiating a new one over the past several weeks. As of Monday night, he still hadn't signed.

Dominik has been popping up alongside Rey throughout his most recent run in the company, getting involved in Rey's feuds with the likes of Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar. While he has been training to become a full-time wrestler, he hasn't signed with WWE as of yet.

