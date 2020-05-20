WWE Comments on Shad Gaspard's Passing

After disappearing on Sunday afternoon while swimming with his son at Venice Beach, the body of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was recovered early Wednesday morning by the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 39-year-old tragically died after he and his son were pulled out to open water due to a riptide, and when the rescue team arrived Gaspard demanded they save his son first. According to the rescue team, Gaspard was submerged by a large wave before they could reach him. WWE released a statement regarding Gaspard's passing shortly after the news broke.

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," the statement on WWE.com read. "... Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived. Gaspard was also a multitalented individual, creating his own graphic novel and acting in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers' and 'Think Like a Man Too.' WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was one of the first to react to Gaspard's passing on social media.

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Gaspard was a contestant on the second season of Tough Enough back in 2002, then began training at Ohio Valley Wrestling (back when it was WWE's developmental territory) in 2003. In 2006 he and JTG made the jump to the main roster as the tag team Cryme Tyme. After getting released in late 2007, the pair returned in early 2008 and continued their run on the Raw roster. Gaspard left the company in 2010, though he would continue to wrestle matches up through this past January.

