Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Dead at 39

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. The death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Lifeguards after finding and identifying his body. News of Gaspard being declared missing first broke on Monday, which reported that Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were playing in the water when the pair were caught in a riptide. Gaspard told the oncoming lifeguards to save his son first, then was hit by another wave and submerged underwater. The search for him in the water was called off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night and resumed the following morning according to CBSN Los Angeles.

Gaspard first stepped into the world of professional wrestling as a competitor on the second season of Tough Enough. He was then recruited by WWE talent scout Tom Prichard and trained under both Sgt. Dwayne Bruce and Prichard before beginning full-time training at Ohio Valley Wrestling. In 2006 he made the jump to WWE's main roster as one half of the Cryme Tyme tag team alongside JTG. The pair were released in September 2007, then brought back to the company in March 2008 and continued to wrestle as a pair up until late 2010. He returned to the independent wrestling circuit in 2012 and started up a career in acting, performing small roles in movies like Get Hard, Brothers and Birds of Prey (where he performed stunts during fight scenes) and in television shows like Big Time Rush, Key & Peele, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and In the Cut.

Gaspard is survived by his his wife, Siliana Gaspard, and their son.