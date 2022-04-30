WWE's Shotzi Returns to SmackDown Against Ronda Rousey

✖

It's been an eventful SmackDown, but it wasn't done delivering yet, as during the first of two Beat the Clock matches, Shotzi made her long-awaited return to WWE SmackDown. Shozi hasn't been seen on SmackDown since February 25th, and only wrestled once before in January during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Tonight she would face Ronda Rousey as part of two Beat the Clock Challenge matches, and the second match would feature Charlotte Flair and Aliyah. The clock hit and Rousey dove right at Shotzi, but Shotzi jumped out of the ring and ran away from Rousey. She kept getting in and out of the ring and making Rousey chase her but at the 27 second mark Rousey finally got ahold of her. Shotzi went for a roundhouse but Rousey dodged it and delivered a kick of her own.

Then Shotzi got away again but eh post but Rousey kicked Shotzi and sent her rolling back in. They faced off again and Rousey caught her and threw her across the ring. She picked her up again and hit a Fisherman's Suplex, and the time was now 1:27. Rousey then rolled through and got the Ankle Lock locked in and Shotzi said she quits, putting the time at 1:41.

Then Flair got in the ring to see if she could beat that time. The crowd chanted at Flair as she got in the ring, and then she told Rousey to celebrate now because she wouldn't have anything else to celebrate. She also told Rousey to go away and get out of the ring, waiting for Aliyah to come down.

Aliyah made her way to the ring and after her entrance the bell hit. Flair and Aliyah locked up and Flair slammed Aliyah down face first. She told her to quit now and Aliyah hit an Enziguri but Flair countered with a clothesline. Aliyah kept dodging Flair's attacks and countering them, as Aliyah countered another move and hit a slam. She went for a crossbody but she missed, and Flair then hit a big boot to knock her down.

At this point, only 35 seconds were left but Aliyah kicked her out of the ring. Flair then knocked her over and went for the Figure 8, and she kept fighting. Aliyah made it all the way to the time limit and didn't say I Quit, and that meant Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge.

According to reports Shotzi has been backstage at previous SmackDowns, but she was also dealing with a personal loss earlier in the year, so it's still unclear exactly why she was off TV. In any case, it's great to see her back in the ring, and hopefully, she will now be a permanent part of the mix on SmackDown week in and week out.

