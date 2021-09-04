WWE Reveals Brock Lesnar Returns to SmackDown Next Week

✖

The WWE universe erupted when Brock Lesnar's music hit after Roman Reigns took down John Cena at SummerSlam, and after the two had a face off in the ring fans have been wondering when the Beast would make his grand return to SmackDown. We got our first hint at that earlier in the show when Paul Heyman answered a call from Brock (fittingly utilizing a Lesnar themed ringtone), and then Heyman had a meeting with Reigns later, telling him that Lesnar told him he would be at SmackDown next week when the blue brand heads to New York City and Madison Square Garden.

Reigns wasn't too pleased with this, questioning why Heyman knew where Lesnar might be. Reigns then asked how we know he isn't at SmackDown tonight, but so far Lesnar hasn't shown his face.

Later in the show, Sonya Deville, who is acting co-General Manager of SmackDown with Adam Pearce, was telling someone to write down the big points of next week's show, and once again confirmed that Lesnar would be making his return.

So, it seems we can truly expect Lesnar next week, but the question is, what will happen when he finally shows up? Last time he didn't outright attack Reigns, but did meet his gaze and get in his face. He's also got a somewhat strained relationship with Heyman, who was his advocate during his previous runs in the company.

Since he left the last time through Heyman has become the advocate for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, and has looked pretty happy with Reigns as they've dominated SmackDown. Reigns has ruled SmackDown since becoming Universal Champion, and so far has taken down Edge, John Cena, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and more.

The question becomes will he do the same to Lesnar? He already said he would when the time is right, but Lesnar is no ordinary man and is not easily conquered. It was Drew McIntyre who last took down Lesnar, and he will be looking to take his spot at the top back from Reigns.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but we'll get some answers next week.

