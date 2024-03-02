WWE SmackDown: Does The Rock Acknowledge Roman Reigns?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown got underway with The Bloodline setting the tone early. They would be joined by their newest member, The Rock, who had plenty to say to the crowd about their choice to boo him and their choice to cheer Cody Rhodes. Rock also took aim at Seth Rollins, and would then challenge Seth and Cody to a huge match at WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns still had some unfinished business with The Rock, however, and would cut him off during his promo and tell Rock he needed one thing from him, and that was to be acknowledged.

This shocked everyone, including the crowd, Paul Heyman, and the rest of The Bloodline. Rock and Roman were in a staredown for a minute, and it wasn't clear which way this would go. Would Rock turn on Reigns after just joining the Bloodline? Turns out that was not the case, but Rock did keep everyone guessing as he started to speak.

"Roman Reigns... I acknowledge you as MY Tribal Chief!"#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xryKhoqXMo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 2, 2024

Roman started this off by telling Rock, "I need something from you. I'll do anything for my family, but I need this one thing. Acknowledge me." After some moments of tension passed, The Rock finally responded. "Roman Reigns, my family, I acknowledge you as my Tribal Chief."

The two would hug afterwards, but the crowd wasn't feeling it, chanting "You sold out" to Rock. Rock addressed the crowd, telling them he would do anything for family, and then reiterated his challenge to Cody and Seth. During his earlier promo on Instagram, Rock took several shots at both superstars and even threatened to strip Rollins of his WWE Heavyweight Championship if he kept interfering in Bloodline business.

"Okay, well The Rock has some new material for you. How about this, here's some new material for you Seth Rollins. The Rock sits at the top. Director, TKO Board. Not WWE, but TKO. Which means The Rock is the boss. Which means The Rock is your boss. Which means The Rock owns everything The Rock, everything associated with The Rock, The People's Champion, Owns it all! Which means The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins. if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that World Title that you have around your waist. Very soon, The Rock will make that Title go to somebody else," Rock said.

"Read between the lines. Yes, The Rock just blurred it. Keep running your mouth, sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business. This is between The Rock. It is between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, that's it," Rock said. "Stick your nose where it doesn't belong, The Rock guaran-damn-tees you, and The Rock has built a career on doing everything he has said he's going to do. The Rock guaran-damn-tees you stick your nose in our business, that world Title you have around your waist will go to somebody else. And there's two things you can do it about it, Seth, nothing and like it."

