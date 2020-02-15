WWE SmackDown Ratings Down on Valentine’s Day Holiday This Week

The Valentine’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw a decrease in viewership and key demographic ratings according to the overnight figures.

According to the report published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown garnered an average 2.482 million viewers on Friday night. This comes from hour one drawing 2.521 million viewers and hour two drawing 2.442 million viewers. Final viewership numbers will be in on Monday. This number is down as compared to last week’s show, which drew 2.538 million viewers. That is to be expected given the holiday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown finished the night in seventh place on network television. It was defeated by Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline

In the key 18-49 age group demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.70 rating. This was also down as compared to the 0.80 rating the show has drawn for the last two weeks, but equal to what the show drew three weeks ago. Every single show in 2020 has drawn either a 0.70 or 0.80 so far in the 18-49 demo.

SmackDown’s 18-49 rating this week tied with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, and Blue Bloods for first place on the night among shows on network television.

In the 18-34 ratings demo, SmackDown drew a 0.45 on Friday night. This was first place among that demo on network television for the night.

SmackDown featured the “date” between Otis and Mandy, as well as Hulk Hogan’s advertised return to WWE television. What did you think of this week’s show? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE, NXT, and AEW.