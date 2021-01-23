WWE SmackDown Ratings For January 22nd Show

This week's WWE SmackDown ratings and viewership figures are in, and the show saw one of its steadiest figures across the broadcast's two hours in recent memory. According to the overnights published to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.284 million viewers for hour number one and 2.280 million viewers for hour number two. Therefore, the average viewership for the show came in at 2.282 million viewers. If this number holds (final figures will be released on Monday), it would be up slightly compared to last week's SmackDown which averaged 2.262 million viewers.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown's 2.282 million ranked eighth place across network television on Friday night. The show was defeated by all other prime time programming on ABC, NBC, and CBS, including Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blood Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.

However, in the more important 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown came in this week with a 0.60 rating in the overnights, good enough to tie for second place on the night across network television. It was defeated by Shark Tank (0.70) and tied Magnum P.I. Last week's SmackDown did a 0.67 rating in this demo when the final numbers came in.

SmackDown drew a 0.30 demo rating among 18-34 year olds, tied for first place on the night on network television alongside Shark Tank, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. Last week's SmackDown did a 0.36 in the demo when the final tallies were released on Monday.

SmackDown featured Big E vs. Apollo Crews in an Intercontinental Championship Match, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. the Riott Squad, an obstacle course challenge between Bayley and Bianca Belair, and a show-long story with Kevin Owens being banned from the venue, only for him to show up at the end and destroy Roman Reigns.

What did you think of this week's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.