WWE's Solo Sikoa Deletes Twitter Account After Old Tweets Resurface

Professional wrestling has been in Solo Sikoa's blood since birth. The youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi began wrestling in 2018 under the name Sefa Fatu before inking with WWE in 2021, where he reported to NXT. Rebranded as his current ring name, Sikoa impressed on the black and gold brand, spending roughly one year in developmental before getting the call to join the main roster. Sikoa's arrival was as star-studded as they come, as he immediately aligned with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and joined The Bloodline, a move that factored him into WWE's premier main event storyline immediately.

While he began as a supporting player, Sikoa has since established himself as his own man. This past fall, Sikoa dominated John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel, disposing of the 16-time world champion in a completely one-sided clash. Sikoa's momentum remains strong going into WWE WrestleMania 40, and a recent social media change indicates that he's looking to block out the noise ahead of the big event.

Solo Sikoa Deactivates and Deletes Twitter Account

(Photo: WWE)

The Tribal Heir has left Twitter.

Solo Sikoa deactivated his Twitter account earlier today and deleted it altogether shortly after. Sikoa did not mention why he removed his Twitter account.

It's worth noting that some of Sikoa's old tweets had resurfaced not long before he deleted his Twitter account. The tweets in question involved Sikoa expressing his hatred for math in 2013. This would have been around the time that Sikoa was in college.

Sikoa is positioned strongly on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40 but it remains to be seen as to if he will actually have a match. At last year's event, Sikoa backed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his headlining defense against Cody Rhodes, interfering in the culminating moments and delivering the killing Samoan Spike that led to Reigns get the 1-2-3.

Back then, Sikoa had only been on the main roster for a couple of months and rarely competed on premium live events. Today, Sikoa has both singles and tag experience on WWE's biggest shows, including that aforementioned huge victory over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. With WWE United States Champion Logan Paul seemingly destined for a clash with LA Knight and Reigns prepared to renew his rivalry with Rhodes, Sikoa could find his own non-title feud going into Philadelphia or could wedge himself into the anticipated Usos Civil War between brothers Jimmy and Jey.

Sikoa competes on WWE SmackDown which returns to television this Friday at 8 PM ET on FOX.