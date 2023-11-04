WWE Crown Jewel: Did Solo Sikoa Just Retire John Cena?

John Cena had an unfortunate streak he wanted to end at WWE Crown Jewel, as Cena hasn't won a singles match on TV since 2018. He would have the chance to break that streak at Crown Jewel, but standing in his way was The Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa, and Sikoa had orders from Roman Reigns to take Cena out. Sikoa was in control for a while, but Cena would have big runs of offense that put Sikoa's win in peril. Unfortunately, the tables turned after a Samoan Spike to Cena, as after that Sikoa would continue to hit Cena with several more Samoan Spikes, and at one point he delivered multiple Spikes in a row. While Cena was able to get to his feet for the first few, after the barrage he was done, and Sikoa got the win. There was an aura around the match ending that wasn't expected, and WWE stayed with Cena for a bit after the loss as he got up and was cheered on by the crowd. While Cena could return, there's a chance that we just saw Sikoa retire Cena, and I don't think anyone expected that before the event.

Early on it was apparent that Sikoa wasn't going to go for pitfalls, as he wanted to punish Cena and make a point for the Tribal Chief. Sikoa taunted the crowd as he dished out more damage, and when Cena would try and get some momentum, the Bloodline enforcer would cut off the comeback before it started.

Saudi gives John Cena a standing ovation after his match tonight as Michael Cole calls Cena a GOAT



Low-key kinda crying right now #WWECrownJewelpic.twitter.com/sJVDCWWaCL — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 4, 2023

Sikoa did eventually go for a pin, but Cena kicked out, so Sikoa dished out more damage in the corner. Cena finally got going though with a submission, and though Sikoa eventually broke free and hit a clothesline, the move worked in putting Sikoa on his heels for a bit. Sikoa dove and knocked Cena from the turnbuckle, and then hit a belly-to-belly before going for a pin, but Cena was able to kick out and keep the match going.

Sikoa went for the Samoan Spike but Cena avoided it and hit two shoulder tackles and a slam, setting him up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena hit it and then set up for an Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa countered and hit Cena with a Samoan Drop. Cena was still in it though, kicking out of the pin. Cena would come back again though, hitting a cross body from the top rope and going for the cover, though Sikoa was able to kick out.

Cena would then hit a choke slam and go for the pin, but even that wasn't enough to keep Sikoa down. Both men were on their feet and slugging it out, and then Sikoa hit the spinning solo and went for the pin, but Cena kicked out once again. Cena was back on his feet and locked in the STF, and Sikoa dragged Cena to the bottom rope to break it. Sikoa came out of the hold with a Samoan Spike, and then when Cena got to his feet Sikoa hit another one. Sikoa then hit Cena with a third Spike, but he kept getting up.

Cena grabbed the bottom rope and got back to his feet, but Sikoa hit one more Samoan Spike, knocking him back to the mat. Sikoa then hit several Spikes in a row, and at that point he went for the pin and got the win. Did we just see Cena's last match? Only time will tell, but after that beatdown at the end, there's at least a chance.

After the match, the crowd celebrated Cena, and he took a minute to walk out of the ring to the back. You can check out the full card and updated results for Crown Jewel below.

WWE Crown Jewel Card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) def. Drew McIntyre

Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs Bianca Belair

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

Solo Sikoa def. John Cena

Do you think we've seen the last of Cena in WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb.