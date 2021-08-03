WWE Confirms Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, SummerSlam 2021 Card Update

✖

WWE officially confirmed on this week's Monday Night Raw that Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 21. The show opened with a promo involving "The All Mighty," MVP and the WWE Hall of Famer, eventually resulting in Goldberg spearing Porter for harassing his son. Lashley eventually relented to Goldberg's request backstage, despite shutting down the WCW legend's offer for the past few weeks.

Goldberg is currently on a two-match losing streak, dropping the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 then failing to beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at the Royal Rumble back in January. If "Da Man" beats Lashley he'll have earned the fifth world championship of his career, all but one of which have come from his stints in WWE.

Unwavering. Think about your family before you step to me again. They’re the ones that’ll have to deal with what’s left of you. #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/qfDiNlJCi7 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 3, 2021

This marks the third match officially booked for the show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can see the updated card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

While Goldberg has still received overall positive reactions from live crowds, his latest run in WWE has been met with some controversy. His match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019 nearly saw "The Deadman" suffer serious injury, and his three-minute victory over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the same event one year later was met with outrage from fans online. The 54-year-old even had to address that backlash in interviews leading up to his bout with McIntyre.

"You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I'm asked to go out and perform, and I don't pass judgment on it," Goldberg told FOX Sports' Ryan Satin in an interview in January. "I don't worry about a finish. I don't worry about who's winning. I don't worry about who's losing. At the end of the day, I'm there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I'm not a booker. I don't make the decisions. I really don't. I just come in and provide "that guy," and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember."