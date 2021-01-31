Goldberg Responds to the Fan Backlash Over His Win Against The Fiend

✖

WWE's 2020 Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia infamously ended with Goldberg ending The Fiend's first reign as WWE Universal Champion in just three minutes, making him the first man to hold a world championship post-WWE Hall of Fame induction and one of the oldest world champions in the company's history. The decision was met with massive backlash from fans, particularly those who had become invested in Bray Wyatt's new persona that had been slowly emerging since April of the previous year.

Ahead of his WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre this Sunday, Goldberg addressed how fans responded to the Fiend match while speaking with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin.

"You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I'm asked to go out and perform, and I don't pass judgment on it," Goldberg said. "I don't worry about a finish. I don't worry about who's winning. I don't worry about who's losing. At the end of the day, I'm there to provide a service, and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I'm not a booker. I don't make the decisions. I really don't. I just come in and provide "that guy," and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember."

He was then asked if he had any hesitation about the booking, given his own experience with how important his undefeated streak was in WCW.

"Yeah, there's no question I always have a feeling," he said. "I'm a psychology major, man. I have an opinion about everything, and it's when to vocalize it and when not to. It's when to elocute your feelings and when not to. It's when are you out of place, when is it not your job to voice an opinion? I'm a soldier. I'm not the general."

Goldberg returned to television back in early January and was immediately put in a WWE Championship match with McIntyre. "The Scottish Warrior" addressed the criticism surrounding the program while on Rasslin' With Brandon F. Walker earlier this week.

"I never thought I'd get the opportunity to be across the ring from Goldberg, ever in my career and I'm glad I'm getting that opportunity," McIntyre said. "I know a lot of people, maybe socially, have an opinion about Goldberg walking in and getting title matches but the truth is, he's such a gigantic name and does bring eyeballs in that are perhaps lapsed from wrestling or have never watched wrestling and want to check it out. When he's on the show, a lot of people will watch the show and they'll see our current superstars and hopefully, that will get them to continue to watch because they'll be so entertained.

"For me, getting in there with Goldberg; the few matches we've seen him in haven't been the best, let's be honest," he added. "I really feel, where I'm at in my career and the way we wrestle and think — I've gotten to know him well the past few years — I genuinely believe we can give everyone a big surprise and have a compelling match."