WWE SummerSlam 2023: Io Sky Cashes In on Bianca Belair to Become New WWE Women's Champion

One of the biggest women's division stories on WWE SmackDown has led to a triple threat for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023 with Io Sky ultimately walking out the winner with a surprise cash in! Things had gotten complicated for the women's division on WWE Friday Night SmackDown after the former WWE Raw Women's Championship title was exchanged for the WWE Women's Championship. Bianca Belair was absent of her promised rematch after her loss to Asuka and Charlotte Flair returned to declare that she was also interesting in taking the title.

This resulted in the triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam as all three competitors had equal opportunity to the championship title. It was a elaborate affair as all three of the women hit each other with notable offenses, but at the same time, all three of them have been involved in much more hard hitting matches than this one. That meant that no one was willing to give an inch with each of their moves connecting to devastating results. This eventually gets to the point where Bianca is hurt and attended to outside of the ring, but it's far from the end.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card and Results

Bianca had been favoring her knee throughout the match and had been steadily taking damage, and it got to the point where she hurt it further hitting the steel steps on the outside. Being escorted away from the ring, Asuka and Charlotte continued the match until it had looked like Charlotte was going to make Asuka tap out with a Figure 8. It was here that Bianca ran back into the ring, and delivered a 450 from the top rope. When Charlotte was going to get Belair to tap out with a Figure 8 on that bad knee, Asuka hit her in the face with blue mist.

Trying to attack Bianca shortly after, Bianca instead nabs Asuka fast enough for the pin and wins the title before Io Sky quickly uses the Money in the Bank briefcase to cash in. With Bianca as damaged as she was after the match, Io was able to quickly defeat Bianca and earn the WWE Women's Championship with a successful cash-in. Making it a full circle moment for Damage Control since last year's SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is now live and streaming with Peacock. The card and results for the premium live event so far are as follows:

Logan Paul def. Ricochet

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam Battle Royal: LA Knight Wins

Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Drew McIntyre

