Is Brock Lesnar Retiring After WWE SummerSlam 2023?

At this year's SummerSlam, one of the biggest matches of the event was the American Nightmare taking on The Beast. Luckily for Cody Rhodes, he was able to bring the rivalry with Brock Lesnar to a close with a victory. Despite a wardrobe malfunction on Brock's part, the two ended their feud amicably, but one action Lesnar performed might be a hint that the Beast is aiming to leave the WWE. Could now be the perfect time for Brock Lesnar to retire from the WWE after such a successful run?

The big moment that had many WWE fans thinking that the end might be nigh for Lesnar was when he removed his gloves and threw them to the side before embracing his opponent and raising Cody's hand in victory. Lesnar has had a long career at World Wrestling Entertainment, debuting for the first time in 2002. Since this start date, Brock has become a force of nature in the professional wrestling organization, eliminating countless opponents and creating some of the best rivalries in the WWE.

Will Brock Lesnar Bid Adieu to The WWE?

During an interview earlier this year with ESPN MMA, Lesnar directly addressed the rumors while stating that he wasn't sure "how much more" he's going to be around, "Every time that I think I want to be done and I am looking to then I get in the ring I get to the building and that's the part of the business and that I really love. I left the business early because I just didn't like to travel I didn't like I need to feel I'm just too much for me at the time and uh but I don't know I don't know how much more I'm gonna be around, I don't know that."

