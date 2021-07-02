WWE Superstar Del "The Patriot" Wilkes Dead At 59

The wrestling world lost a superstar with the passing of Del Wilkes, aka "The Patriot", following a heart attack that took the life of the former professional wrestler at the age of 59. Wilkes career in the world of athletics started when he played college football as a part of the University of South Carolina, and while he didn't join the ranks of the National Football League, he found a place within the world of professional wrestling.

Wilkes first began his career as a professional wrestler in 1988 as a part of the American Wrestling Association under the moniker of "The Trooper," joining the WWE in 1991 as he took on his new star-spangled persona to join the ranks of the biggest wrestlers in the world at the time. Following his initial tenure in the organization, he then became a member of All Japan Pro Wrestling, then subsequently joining World Championship Wrestling. The last time that Wilkes was a part of the WWE was in 1997, battling against Jim The Anvil Neidhart.

World Wrestling Entertainment released an official statement on the passing of Del Wilkes, who participated in the WWE as well as World Championship Wrestling and in the Japan Pro-Wrestling Circuit over the course of his career, as well as sharing the news via the organization's Official Twitter Account:

WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at the age of 59. WWE extends its condolences to Wilkes’ family and friends. https://t.co/jgdaqB27hd — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2021

"A Superstar quickly on the rise, The Patriot proudly donned the red, white and blue of America in the midst of a rivalry with The Hart Foundation, leading to a memorable match against Bret Hart for the WWE Championship at In Your House: Ground Zero just two months after his WWE debut,"

Andy McDonald, a friend to Wilkes who also co-hosted a podcast with the former Patriot, had this to add following his passing:

"Regardless of the accolades or fame he may have achieved, to me, he was best known as a friend. Del overcame his struggles in this life and became an inspiration to many. Our loss is Heaven's gain."

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Del Wilkes family, friends, and loved ones along with all of the fans who have followed The Patriot's career through the years.

Via WWE