WWE Teases Cinnamon Toast Crunch Match at WrestleMania 39

WWE had its first ever Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble, which came about thanks to Mountain Dew sponsoring the Rumble, the Pitch Black match, and the Rumble press conference. The match was full of glowing elements and neon colors, and now it appears that WWE is teasing another unique collaboration for WrestleMania 39. This time the partnership is moving from beverages to cereal, as WWE Senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel teased a Cinnamon Toast Crunch collaboration for the big show.

In an interview with THR, Stimmel talked about the impressive sponsorship revenue WrestleMania 39 has already produced. With several months to go, WrestleMania 39's sponsorship revenue is already 43% higher than it was for WrestleMania 38, and that will likely continue to rise as we head into the final months and weeks before the event.

One of the event's new sponsors is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Stimmel teased there will be "surprises at the show and cited the new sponsor. "I don't want to give away too much, but it'll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they'll be able to bring to that match," Stimmel said. "So we're going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well."

No one knew what a Pitch Black match was before the Rumble, and it ended up being pretty entertaining and stood out visually as well. As for what a Cinnamon Toast Crunch match would end up being, your guess is as good as ours, but I'm not going to lie and say I'm not intrigued by the concept.

As for WrestleMania 39, there are already two matches locked in for the biggest wrestling event of the year, and more should come into view after Elimination Chamber. There are some rumored match-ups that would tear the house down if they end up being included, but we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out. You can find the current card for WrestleMania 39 below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 39 kicks off its two-day event on April 1st at 8 PM EST and will continue on April 2nd at 8 PM EST.

