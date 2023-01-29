WWE Royal Rumble: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Mask, Uncle Howdy Sends LA Knight to Hell

Although the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is usually showcasing the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, but this year also had one of the most curious additions. After weeks and months of teasing Bray Wyatt's full return to in-ring action on WWE programming, we were finally going to get to see him for the MTN Dew Pitch Black match. At the same time, there was a question as to what this match was actually going to be in-ring considering it's never been done before. Especially true when considering Wyatt's currently wacky story.

Wyatt's history of actually translating his spooky style to in-ring action, especially in big matches of this type, is particularly spotty. It started off on a great hook, however, when it was revealed that there would be a blacklight inspired by MTN Dew's Pitch Black colors. And as Wyatt revealed, he actually painted his face in order to make a much stronger visual come out of the match, which then became a standard no disqualification type of match that ended fairly quickly. That was until we got a big surprise.

El salto del Uncle Howdy sobre LA Knight con explosión y todo. Con la presencia de los muñecos de la Firefly Fun House. WHAT #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/cpzu1UGcad — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) January 29, 2023

Who Won the MTN Dew Pitch Black Match?

Bray Wyatt technically won the match itself in a quick fashion with Sister Abigail, but after his victory it was soon revealed that Wyatt had a new mask in tow. This new mask changed him once more as he continued to attack LA Knight, and pinned him down long enough for Uncle Howdy to appear and suddenly jump off a high perch to take out LA Knight and essentially sent him to Hell.

Crashing through tables and rising flames, that put an end to the MTN Dew Pitch Black Match. As for the rest of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event, the card and results thus far break down as such:

Men's Royal Rumble Match – Winner: Cody Rhodes

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

How do you feel about the way the MTN Dew Pitch Black match turned out? Who came out looking better, Bray Wyatt or LA Knight? Do you think WWE can ever do another one of these? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything wrestling in the comments!