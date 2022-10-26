WWE Raw Star Confirms Injury, Undergoes Surgery

Tommaso Ciampa hasn't wrestled since a WWE live event on Sept. 17 and has been absent from Monday Night Raw for the past few weeks. Johnny Gargano casually mentioned on this week's Raw that Ciampa was dealing with an injury during a backstage promo with The Miz, but it was unclear at the time if this was merely a storyline. It turns out the injury is very real, as Ciampa confirmed on Wednesday that he had undergone surgery to repair a torn hip labrum.

"The road to recovery begins. It's a familiar road. Almost too familiar," Ciampa wrote in an Instagram post. "Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my 'nurses' at home for always giving me perspective. It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that 'looked like shredded cheese' according to my wife, who watched the surgery. 'But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.' – Rocky Balboa."

Tommaso Ciampa's Future on WWE's Main Roster

While it's unclear what Ciampa's return timetable looks like, wrestling fans have been incredibly optimistic about his future in WWE ever since Triple H took over WWE Creative. Within weeks of Vince McMahon's departure, Ciampa had gone from being Miz's henchman to challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship wearing one of Harley Race's old robes.

"Yeah (I'm excited to work with him) and I was excited for what we were doing too," Ciampa said in an interview with ComicBook shortly after Triple H took over. "I never worked with Vince, and the little I got to work with him I was like 'ah, this guy is a genius. This is interesting, I want to pick his brain.' I worked with Hunter (and I said), 'This guy is a genius, I want to pick his brain.' It's exciting to be on the inside of what, 20 years from now, we are likely going to look back on and go, 'Whoa, stuff started to shift there.' It's just natural. To me, that's cool. I don't know what to expect, all I can do is what I've been doing. I can control what I can control. I'll look good, I'll be in shape, I can cut a promo if you want me to cut a promo. Aside from that, whatever you want I'll do it to the best of my ability."