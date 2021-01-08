WWE Remembers Baseball Legend Tommy Lasorda

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. The Hall of Famer managed the Dodgers for 20 years, winning the World Series twice (1981 and 1988). He also played briefly in MLB as a pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Kansas City Athletics.

Lasorda was also no stranger to the world of professional wrestling, even taking part in WrestleMania II back in 1986 at the height of his stardom as the Dodgers’ manager. That night in Los Angeles, Lasorda was a celebrity guest ring announcer for the main event match featuring Hulk Hogan defending the world championship against King Kong Bundy inside of a steel cage.

Due to Lasorda’s association with the company, WWE responded to the news of his death on Friday.

They issued the following statement on WWE.com:

WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball, but the Baseball Hall of Famer also holds a special place in the history of sports-entertainment. The former Los Angeles Dodgers manager was a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania 2. Lasorda was one of baseball’s most beloved ambassadors and spent an incredible 71 years with the Dodgers organizations. The legendary manager led one of the game’s most storied franchises to two World Series titles and won over 1,500 games. WWE extends its condolences to Lasorda’s family and friends

The Twitter account @80sWrestling_ also published some great shots from Lasorda’s appearance at WrestleMania II.

An amazing backstage shot of @HulkHogan and Tommy Lasorda following Hogan’s victory over King Kong Bundy in a Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 2! pic.twitter.com/AYtQRxreDX — 80’s Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) March 30, 2020