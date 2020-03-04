The Undertaker Blasts WWE for Michelle McCool Snub

To celebrate Women’s History Month, WWE released a special photo gallery on Sunday commemorating some of the best women’s champion of all time. But there was one noticeable absence from the original list — two time Women’s and two time Divas Champion Michelle McCool. The former champ took to Twitter to call out the company by writing, “Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!”

WWE then turned around and added McCool to the gallery, which she rolled her eyes at.

Wow! So honored! I speak truth…NEVER asked him for anything-worked my butt off! But this, definitely got this bc of who my husband is!🙄#afterthought #undertakerswife #stillblessed https://t.co/P8hG6qVEzj — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 4, 2020

McCool’s husband, The Undertaker, wasn’t impressed either.

Too little too late…unbelievable!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 3, 2020

“The Deadman” made his return to WWE television back at SuperShowDown, where he chokeslammed and pinned AJ Styles in mere seconds to win a six-man gauntlet match. All signs point to Styles taking on Undertaker in some capacity at WrestleMania 36.

McCool originally arrived in WWE as a competitor in the 2004 WWE Divas Search, and even though she lost she was still signed to a three-year contract. She spent the majority of her career on the SmackDown roster and retired from the company in 2011.