WWE’s Undertaker Teases Future Return, ‘Never Say Never’

The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame Induction was one for the books, as Mark Calaway thanked so many people throughout his speech and shared fun stories and pivotal lessons he’s learned along the way. Towards the end, though he thanked the WWE Universe and then looked at one of the four standees holding his iconic gears from over the years, and he took the trenchcoat and put it on, followed by the iconic hat. He then tilted it lower and then said “Never…say…never” as he walked out of the ring and backstage. The crowd erupted, and it seems that Undertaker isn’t ruling out returning in some form or another in the future.

Now, this doesn’t mean he isn’t retired from getting in the ring on a regular basis, but it is great to see that we might see him appear from time to time in some capacity. He is beloved for a reason, and for those who were sad to see him retire, at least they can look forward to maybe seeing him again down the line.

Earlier in the night, Undertaker thanked some of his biggest opponents, including Shawn Michaels and Triple H, starting with Michaels and their classic match-up at WrestleMania 25. “There we are, HBK. The showstopper. Mr. WrestleMania Shawn Michaels versus The Phenom, The Undertaker, and his undefeated streak. We’re sitting there discussing our match when I turn to Michael Hayes and ask when are we on tomorrow, and after a long uncomfortable pause he goes he says you go on third and you have 15 minutes,” Undertaker said.

“I’m looking at Shawn and he’s looking at me and it ain’t good,” Undertaker said. “I mean it’s WrestleMania for crying out loud. At this point in our career we had nothing to prove, but after an insult that bad we did just that. After a lot of hell raised we ended up getting a few extra minutes and a bump to later in the show. We weren’t on last, but I’m pretty sure everyone after us wishes we would’ve been.”

Undertaker said “We ended up leaving it all in the ring that night. Shawn, I thank you for your friendship and for giving me one of the very best matches of my career. This experience highlighted my third mental move that I try and live by every day. Never be content. I’m talking to you guys up there too. I don’t care what you’ve achieved. Continue to push through. Fail forward. Dream big, and strive to be better. This principal certainly comes into play at WrestleMania 28, with this guy, Triple H.”

“It was always such a pleasure to share the ring with you. It was effortless and our chemistry was undeniable,” Undertaker said. “We’ve been great friends inside the ring and out, but I want to thank you for reminding me at a time when my confidence was lost of who I really am. Your words that day got me through that match, and it got me through the rest of my career, the moment that you, I, & Shawn shared at WrestleMania 28 is one of the proudest moments of my career. It truly was an end of an era.”