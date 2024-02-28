WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Will be Defended at NXT Roadblock

It truly felt like the final week before NXT Roadblock, as tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a number of unexpected revelations, including a truly shocking return. One of those many surprises was the reveal that two NXT Superstars would be getting a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, though not just any two NXT Superstars. That duo includes NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and her stalker-turned-ally Tatum Paxley, and Valkyria surprised Paxley with a Tag match where they would be teaming up. Paxley was over the moon, but then Valkyria revealed that the match would be for the Tag Team Championships at NXT Roadblock.

After coming out to the ring, Valkyria first had some words for Shotzi, who was injured during their previous match. "I want to wish Shotzi a speedy recovery, and I want to let it be known that when you come back, I still owe you a Title shot. And I have to give Lash Legend her flowers. She showed up, and I still have the battle wounds to prove it. But I promised you that I would still be here standing as your NXT Women's Champion, and I keep my promises," Valkyria said.

Now that’s a surprise! @Real_Valkyria and @TatumPaxley will be taking on The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles NEXT WEEK at #NXTRoadblock! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Hwf9UL2mQO — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

Valkyria then said she was as surprised as anyone that Paxley kept up her end of their deal, and that meant Valkyria was going to deliver on her promise as well. Paxley came out from the crowd and met Valkyria in the ring. Paxley said that Ava put her in danger of losing her Title, but Valkyria pointed out that she didn't end up losing it. Paxley said she would do anything for Lyra, and that she is a woman of her word.

Valkyria then revealed the big surprise. "I promised you a surprise, are you ready? I spoke to Ava," Valkyria said. "Some calls were made. And next week, we're going to be teaming together, not as friends, as you know we have a common goal, when we take on the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships!"

The Kabuki Warriors just retained their Women's Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber, defeating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The former Damage CTRL members have had some setbacks as of late, as Bayley left the group and challenged Iyo Sky to a Title match at WrestleMania 40. Dakota Kai also seems to be in Bayley's corner, as she was evidently attacked by her former teammates on last week's SmackDown.

Now the Champs will have new challengers, and despite their relatively new team status, it's not smart to underestimate this team. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but Roadblock should be thrilling to say the least.

