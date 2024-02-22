WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

The next stop on the road to WWE's WrestleMania 40 is at Elimination Chamber, where two superstars will earn their shots at Title gold. Elimination Chamber is taking place in Perth, Australia, and it's a homecoming for Rhea Ripley, who will look to retain her Title and head into WrestleMania as Champion. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will also make appearances to push their story forward, and both Ripley and Rollins will be getting their WrestleMania challengers courtesy of two sure-to-be thrilling Elimination Chamber matches. Throw in the odd surprise and twist and you've got yourself quite an event, and you can check out all the details on how to watch, what the betting odds are, and the full card right here.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

(Photo: WWE)

WWE's Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, February 24th at 5 AM ET, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and worldwide on WWE Network.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Card

(Photo: WWE)

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender at WrestleMania): Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Tiffany Stratton vs Raquel Rodriguez

Men's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine the No. 1 Contender for World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania): Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley vs LA Knight vs Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Betting Odds

(Photo: WWE)

At the moment, BetOnline has both incoming Champions as major favorites to retain, with Rhea Ripley holding a rather massive -5000 odds to retain the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are also heavy favorites at -2000 odds of retaining their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the new team of Pete Dunn and Tyler Bate.

Regarding the Elimination Chamber matches, Becky Lynch is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender match at -2000, with Bianca Belair coming in next at +500 and followed by Raquel Rodriguez (+800), Liv Morgan (+1000), Naomi (+2000), and Tiffany Stratton (+2500). In the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender match, Drew McIntyre is currently the favorite at -2000, with Randy Orton in 2nd place (+500), followed by LA Knight (+700), Logan Paul (+1400), Bobby Lashley (+2000), and Kevin Owens (+2000).

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, February 24th. You can check out all of our coverage and updated results for Elimination Chamber right here on ComicBook.com