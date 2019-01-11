WWE Unveils New ‘Worlds Collide’ Show for Royal Rumble Weekend

News broke earlier this week indicating WWE was on the verge of debuting a new show. And as it turns out, that’s exactly what’s happening.

During Royal Rumble weekend (Jan 26-27) WWE will uncork “Worlds Collide” — a tournament featuring Superstars from NXT, NXT, UK and 205 Live with the winner earning a future championship opportunity from any brand.

Five stars from each division have already been chosen and will compete in a 15 Superstar battle royal on Saturday to determine first-round matches for the single elimination tournament. All of this, of course, will be available on the WWE Network.

NXT

Adam Cole

Velveteen Dream

Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee

Otis Dozovic

NXT UK

Mark Andrews

Tyler Bate

Travis Banks

Jordan Devlin

Zack Gibson

205 Live

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carrillo

Tony Nese

Drew Gulak

TJP

Perhaps the most notable novelty is that the Worlds Collide winner will be able to challenge for a title shot in NXT, NXT UK, or 205 Live. This kind of fluidity adds an intriguing layer to each division as now, this prospective winner can simply show up, certificate in hand, and demand a title shot.