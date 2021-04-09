WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Main Event Confirmed

✖

WWE's Wrestlemania this year is once again stretching the event over a two-night period, and recently, Stephanie McMahon confirmed what will be considered the "Main Event" for the first night of the biggest event of the year for World Wrestling Entertainment. Though many would have originally believed that the main event for night one would have been the World Heavyweight Championship match taking place between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, said fans might be a little shocked when it comes to just which bout McMahon has confirmed to be one of the main fights for WWE's biggest event.

Stephanie McMahon, on The Bill Simmons podcast, confirmed that the match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's Title will be the main event for night one of Wrestlemania 37. With Belair winning the Women's Royal Rumble event that took place earlier this year, it allowed her to challenge any title belt at this year's Wrestlemania, and she has "The Boss" dead center in her sights.

McMahon had this say about both Sasha and Bianca, praising both of the female superstars who will be bringing their grudge to this week's Wrestlemania:

"Sasha and Bianca, who is newer, are going to be headlining night one of WrestleMania. That's going to be special and spectacular. I can't wait to see their match. I've always known that Sasha could be right at the top. She just has that 'it' factor. She just shines."

Wrestlemania 37's second-night event, for those who might not know, is the three-way match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan for custody of the Universal Championship, proving that the first Wrestlemania to air on NBC's Peacock is looking to make a big splash on the streaming service. With Wrestlemania acting as the biggest event of the year for World Wrestling Entertainment, the line-up for the event might have taken a little longer than usual to come into place, but the card as it stands has many wrestling fans excited.

What do you think of the match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair being confirmed as the main event for Wrestlemania 37's first night? What is your favorite match on the card for the upcoming big event from the WWE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Via Fightful