WWE WrestleMania 37: Bayley Reacts to Not Getting Booked

Now that WrestleMania 37 is a few days away, WWE fans are coming to the realization that Bayley doesn't have a match booked for this year's card. The "Role Model" had a banner year in 2020, holding the SmackDown Women's Championship for over a full year while also being a pillar of both Raw and SmackDown via her Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Sasha Banks. But ever since her feud with Banks culminated at last year's Hell in a Cell she's been on the backburner and hasn't wrestled at all since early February.

Bayley was asked about her absence during an interview with TalkSPORT on Wednesday, and simply didn't have an answer.

"I cannot give you an honest answer, dude," Bayley said. "I don't know. I'm sorry guys, it just didn't happen."

"Even if there was something, I don't know if I would tell you guys to spoil it," she continued. "But yeah, it's OK. I'll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won't give me one. I'll just steal it."

While Bayley is off the card, Banks will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Beliar on Night One. A large campaign on social media has been pushing for the match to main event the show.

"I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there's always next year," Bayley said. "I'm just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can't really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two