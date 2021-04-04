Watch: Early Look at WWE WrestleMania 37 Stage Revealed in Drone Footage

✖

WrestleMania 37 is less than one week away and WWE's production team is already hard at work constructing the stage for this year's event. The two-night event will take place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result there's been a prominant pirate theme throughout all of WWE's advertising for the show and that appears to have carried over into the design for the stage, as towering pirate ship masts can be seen.

The stage also sits in front of the Buccaneers' pirate ship, with Kevin Owens famously planned on jumping off of last year before COVID-19 scrapped WWE's plans for WrestleMania 36. Perhaps he'll get his wish this year in his match with Sami Zayn.

The drone footage was captured by YouTuber Action Jax FPV, which you can see below:

Drone footage of the Wrestlemania 37 stage construction. Video Credit: Action Jax FPV pic.twitter.com/oSPX3EWSNt — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 3, 2021

The show will allow up to 25,000 fans for each night, marking the first time a WWE pay-per-view has had a live crowd in attendance since the Elimination Chamber event back on March 8, 2020. Numerous wrestlers have talked in interviews leading up to Mania about how much they've missed having living crowds to work in front of.

The full lineup of WrestleMania 37 week kicks off on Monday with the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw, followed by the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony one night later.

NXT will then get to have its biggest show of the year, NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Friday night will see a special WrestleMania themed edition of Friday Night SmackDown followed by WrestleMania 37 on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two