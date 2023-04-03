Watch Brock Lesnar Take Omos to Suplex City at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar was able to throw around Omos and win the WrestleMania 39 Night Two opener on Sunday night. "The Nigerian Giant" was able to get the better of "The Beast Incarnate" early on, but after Lesnar tricked him into running into the turnbuckle he was able to hoist the big man up for three consecutive german suplexes. He then planted Omos with an F-5 for the win.

The match marked Lesnar's 12th WrestleMania appearance and his first victory at the show since beating Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. In the years that followed, he'd go on to lose to Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Reigns in the last of their three WrestleMania main event clashes.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match Order

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

