WWE Funko Pop Reveals: Brock Lesnar vs Undertaker, Ronda Rousey vs Triple H, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has some exciting drops for WWE fans today that include 2-packs, a 14-day countdown calendar, and a deluxe Pop Moment. The two packs pit Brock Lesnar vs Undertaker and Ronda Rousey vs Triple H while the countdown calendar offers up two weeks of matches with Pocket Pops of surprise WWE stars. Use it to count down the days until SummerSlam 2023, your birthday, or the next cheat day on your diet. Surprise WWE Pocket Pops make being patient more tolerable.

Speaking of SummerSlam, rounding out the list of new WWE Funko Pops is a Pop Moment based on the iconic unsanctioned fight between Shawn Michaels and Triple H during the 2002 event. To this day, it was one of the greatest SummerSlam matches of all-time:

"Returning to the WWE after a couple of years, Shawn Michaels was gearing up for another major run and this served as a re-introduction to who Micheals was in the ring. Triple H really dug into his nasty side here (launching a several year rivalry to boot), and the resulting chaos and eruptions of blood certainly made this one a match to remember. Especially when you get to the ending as a sour grapes Triple H made sure to use the sledgehammer he loved so much and walked away with his head hilariously held high."

Pre-orders for all of the new WWE Funko Pops can be found via the links below. Unfortunately, we're still waiting on images, so this article will be updated when they become available. If you go with Entertainment Earth for your pre-order, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links.