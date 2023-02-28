Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Officially Confirmed

Brock Lesnar is officially booked for WrestleMania 39, accepting MVP's challenge on this week's Monday Night Raw for a match against Omos. Lesnar just wrapped up a year-long feud with Bobby Lashley that ended in disappointing fashion as "The Beast" kicked Lashley in the groin during their rubber match at Elimination Chamber earlier this month to force a disqualification (and avoid remaining trapped in Lashley's Hurt Lock). But instead of the two having a more definitive ending at WrestleMania, MVP then stepped in and announced "The Colossus" wanted a match against Lesnar. Meanwhile, Lashley has suddenly been injected into a program with Bray Wyatt.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Lesnar's original opponent was someone different and it was later changed to Omos. He noted that it was never planned for Lesnar to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther, even though online buzz surrounding that match had been spreading for months.

This story is developing...