WWE’s Xavier Woods Gives an Update on Big E’s Recovery

Big E is one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars, and when he experienced an incredibly scary injury the WWE Universe came out in force with messages of support. Since the initial injury, we’ve learned that Big E’s injury isn’t as bad as it could have been, though he still suffered a broken neck. His friend and New Day teammate Xavier Woods recently revealed an update on Big E’s recovery in a new interview with Bart Winkler, saying that “he’s gonna be okay, in the next couple of months. Very, very lucky for that.”

Woods also addressed the loss at WrestleMania. “It was a numbers game,” Woods said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to get it done that night. Obviously, believing that we were going to get full strength was the plan. I was working my way back from injury. Unfortunately, as you know, E is dealing with a broken neck right now, which, We’re just honestly just happy that he’s alive, you know, happy that he didn’t break anything, and, it isn’t worse [like] it could be. So, he’s gonna be okay, in the next couple of months. Very, very lucky for that.”

“That was where my head was at,” Woods said. “Obviously, it’s a numbers game, and it’s something that we’ve used before to win. That’s why I said, there’s three of us because you’re gonna have people watch your back, and when they’ve got an extra person, you gotta keep your head even more on a swivel, and we weren’t able to on that night. So it’s one of those things, you dust yourself off, and we’re gonna get ’em next time.”

Woods and Kingston’s match ended up being moved from Night 1 to Night 2, and they would come to the ring in Big E-styled gear in honor of their friend. While they didn’t get the win, they’ll be right back in the mix for the Tag Team titles sooner than later most likely, and we should get an idea of what’s next for them on tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown.

We wish Big E well in his recovery, and whenever he gets back in the ring, the WWE Universe will be over the moon to see him.

H/T Fightful