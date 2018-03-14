WWE: You Can’t Unsee John Cena Twerking On The Today Show

WWE‘s John Cena has been all over town lately. The WWE Superstar recently returned to full-time action on Smackdown Live and is set to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Heavyweight Championship, but during the downtime, he’s doing things like hosting SNL and most recently The Today Show.

Cena co-hosted NBC’s stalwart morning program alongside Tamron Hall and Al Roker as they interviewed SNL and Portlandia star Fred Armisen (via CageSideSeats). During the conversation, the topic of a dance off came up, and Cena was more than game. It was a subtle shuffle at first, but he ended things with his newfound “twerking” skills that he learned courtesy of Fifth Harmony. Armisen didn’t really stand a chance at that point, but he still offered up a modest effort.

Still, the crown unquestionably went to Cena. You can view the full video above.

Cena’s next big confrontation will be against AJ Styles at this month’s Royal Rumble, attempting to put the gold around his waist for the 16th time in his career. If he does so he will tie the Nature Boy Ric Flair’s all time record, setting him up to surpass the WWE legend if he manages to do it one more time. Odds are that Styles retains at Royal Rumble, but with WWE anything could change at a moments notice.

At this point, Cena seems to be entering more of a part-time schedule, though not to the extreme of returning superstars like Goldberg or Brock Lesnar. The plans are for him to be around from now until WrestleMania 33, where he is rumored to be facing either Styles or the Undertaker. Only time will tell.

WWE’s Royal Rumble takes place on the WWE Network on January 29th.