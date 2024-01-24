WWE's Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin Move to the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Finals

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic headed into round 2 during tonight's NXT, getting the night started with the semifinal match between the teams of Baron Corbin and Bron Breaker and Axiom and Nathan Frazer. It took a minute for Corbin and Breakker to get going, as Axiom and Frazer had them on their heels before the bell had even sounded. Breakker and Corbin got things together eventually, and then it was anyone's game, as both teams alternated control throughout the match. Axiom and Frazer looked to have things locked in on Breakker at one point, but Corbin broke up the pin and set up Breakker for a big spear and a big win. Now Corbin and Breakker move to the finals, which will take place at NXT Vengeance Day.

Axiom was on a roll even before the bell. Axiom avoided a collision with the steel steps and hone knocked Corbin down. Frazer chipped in and slammed Breakker against the barricade and then Axiom was back in the ring knocking Corbin down with a missile dropkick. The bell finally sounded and Axiom tagged in Frazer, who concentrated on Corbin. Frazer dodged Corbin and hit a few more strikes in the corner, but Corbin clocked Frazer with a big kick that bought him some space and a chance to get some offense in.

Barker tagged in but got rocked with a kick from Frazer. Corbin had more luck on the outside, slamming Axiom down into the announce table and smashing the NXT banner. Breakker then caught Frazer in mid-air and hit a power slam. Breakker took control for a bit at this point, slamming Frazer down and then taunting him with pushups in the ring. Corbin was on board but Frazer was not happy with the mocking, though he ended up getting slammed in the corner right after.

Corbin tagged back in and continued to hit Frazer with offense. Axiom tagged in and got the team back into it, knocking Breakker down and diving towards Corbin, only to get knocked in the head by Corbin. Breakker tagged in and continued to work on Axiom before tagging in Corbin. Axiom fought back but got slammed down and pinned, but he kicked out of the cover.

Breuker was back in and hit Axiom with a cutter before going for the cover. Axiom kicked out and dove towards Frazer, tagging in his partner. Frazer hit breakneck speed and knocked Breakker back, and then he leaped over Breakker, which caused Bron to slam into the ring post. Frazer then dodged Corbin, who missed and hit the floor. Frazer went up top and landed on both stars before getting Breakker in the ring and tagging in Axiom. Frazer hit a frog splash and then Axiom followed with another splash, but Breakker kicked out.

Axiom then locked in the arm bar and Frazer kept Corbin from breaking the hold, but Breakker lifted Axiom and power slammed him into his partner to knock all four to the mat. Axiom kicked Corbin and then Corbin hit a Deep 6 on Frazer. Then Corbin hit a brainbuster on Axiom and went for the pin, but Axiom kicked out. Breakker then caught Axiom and slammed him down into another cover, but Axiom kicked out again.

Breakker hit Axiom with a nasty clothesline and then knocked Frazer off the ring. Breakker went up top but Axiom caught him with a vicious kick to the head. Axiom then brought Breakker down from the top, setting him up for Frazer's amazing splash off the other corner, but Corbin broke up th epic. Corbin hit Axiom but then Breakker hit a spear and went for the cover, getting the win and moving to the finals.

Now Breakker and Corbin will move to the finals, where they will face the winner of The LWO and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. That match will happen at NXT Vengeance Day.

Are you excited for the finals? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!