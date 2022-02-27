WWE’s Doudrop Talks Challenges of Becky Lynch Match at Royal Rumble

Doudrop has been in the title hunt quite a bit this year already, with impressive matches at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber back to back. At the Rumble, she faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and at Elimination Chamber she was vying for the chance to take on Becky at WrestleMania. That Rumble match was pretty surreal for a couple of reasons, including when the WrestleMania sign caught fire, and in a new interview with El Brunch de WWE she talked about the match against Becky and the challenges the night presented, including the aforementioned sign and colliding in a heel vs heel match.

“I did not expect it all [match with Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble]. I was really surprised that we were having this match but very grateful and it was a crazy match because you know, it was heel-heel match so it was kind of like a little – not misplaced but you know, it makes it a little more difficult and then while we’re having the match, the WrestleMania sign went on fire and I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know what to do.’ So it was a really – I really loved the match and I loved working with Becky, but it wasn’t without its challenges. But, I think we, again, even despite all the challenges, performed really well and I hope that I get to have another match with Becky perhaps for the title,” Doudrop said.

As for Elimination Chamber, she had mixed emotions going in, but it ended up being a fun and exciting experience.

“It was – it was such a funny day [Elimination Chamber 2022] because there were so many mixed emotions. Like, all the girls, we were all excited, it was gonna be this historic moment having the women’s Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia but also, you know, a little scared because one, the expectation that comes with having such a big match but also, a little scary because the structure of the Elimination Chamber itself is frightening. The way that it’s built, I feel that it is – if you fall, if there’s any accidents, it can be a real serious injury so it was – although it was – I created an experience and it was fun and exciting, it was also quite scary at the same time.”

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune in to all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

