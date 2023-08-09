WWE's Judgement Day Takes the Spotlight in Official Payback Poster

With SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, WWE's attention turns towards September, when it will hold its Payback premium live event. Now WWE has revealed the official poster for Payback, which looks to heavily feature The Judgement Day. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio have been rather busy lately, and are all featured on the poster, and Triple H shared the first look at the poster on social media. The poster even features a splash of Judgment Day purple, and you can find the new poster in the post below.

It was disappointing that Rhea Ripley was not featured on the SummerSlam card, though Judgement Day was still present thanks to Balor's match against Seth Rollins. Priest would attempt to interfere, as did Mysterio, but ultimately things fell apart for the powerhouse faction before the match was said and done.

There seemed to be some miscommunication between Balor and Priest at two points during the match, with Balor getting upset that Priest wanted to use his Money in the Bank briefcase earlier on. Balor shot that down, but then later on Priest punched Rollins and set up Balor for the pin, but Rollins kicked out.

That led to a sequence where Priest went to distract the referee, but he slid the briefcase into the ring toward Balor before he did. Balor was surprised but went for the briefcase, only to get stomped on top of it by Rollins. Rollins would retain his World Heavyweight Championship, and the issues between Priest and Balor would continue to fester. Priest was clearly annoyed that things went south, and Balor was beyond angry at losing his chance to take down Rollins.

Things with Mysterio and Ripley have been going quite well by contrast, with Mysterio recently becoming NXT North American Champion and successfully defending his Title multiple times now. Ripley hasn't had to defend her Title as of late, but she's still been a major factor in Mysterio's Title reign and the Judgement Day's overall success.

Ripley most recently found herself in a fight with NXT's Lyra Valkyria, who came to help Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio after Ripley got in Rey's face. Ripley was still able to help Mysterio walk away the winner, but Valkyria made sure to exact one revenge for Lee. We might be heading to a Mixed Tag Team match soon, but we'll have to wait and see.

Are you excited for Payback, and what matches do you want to see most? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!