WWE’s Sonya Deville Returning to In-Ring Action on SmackDown

Tonight’s SmacdkDown featured the next steps for a number of storylines, but perhaps the biggest shock of the night came during the latest backstage segment between Naomi and Sonya Deville. For the third week in a row, Naomi has taken issue with Deville, who refuses to book her a match on the card since coming over from Monday Night Raw. Naomi was livid tonight and took Deville to task again, but Deville wasn’t having it, and after an insult or two she revealed that Naomi would get an opponent next week, and surprisingly she said it would be against her.

Naomi asked why she doesn’t have a match and Deville said she didn’t deserve it and that she was just lucky to be here. Naomi then asked Adam Pearce if she could just be traded over to Monday Night Raw, but before Pearce could answer Deville cut him off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She said she wasn’t done with her, and then revealed she had booked a match for Naomi. When Naomi asked who the match was against, Deville revealed it was against her, meaning Deville will make her long-awaited return to in-ring action next week on SmackDown.

Deville hasn’t wrestled since losing to Mandy Rose in the Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last year. When she did return to WWE, she revealed it was not to compete in-ring just yet, instead taking on a General Manager role alongside Adam Pearce. She’s since been in the thick of things, booking matches and trying to bring some sort of peace to the daily goings-on in the Blue Brand, but fans are finally going to get her back in the ring.

It remains to be seen if this will be a long term storyline or a quick feud, but Deville and Naomi are staying put on SmackDown, so it could very well be a feud that slow burns and plays out later in the year or early next year in one of the bigger pay-per-views.

Are you excited for Deville’s in-ring return on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!