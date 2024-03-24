WWE's Valhalla Reveals What Led to Classic Michael Cole Antlers Moment

WWE superstar Valhalla is an intimidating presence when she's in the ring, but that doesn't mean she's averse to having some fun, and one such moment took place earlier this month on Monday Night Raw. Those who watched the show will remember when Valhalla jumped on top of the commentator's desk, which understandably put Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on high alert for something crazy to happen. Instead, Valhalla took off her antlers and put them on Cole, and to say it made his day would be an understatement. The moment went viral and Cole didn't take them off for the rest of the match, and during an interview with ComicBook.com, Valhalla revealed that the entire moment was a complete surprise to him and most of WWE as well.

"Me, Ivar, and the camera guy are the only ones who knew we were doing that, so that was amazing," Valhalla said. "And it was the thing that I was like, 'I might get in trouble for this'. I legitimately might go to the back, and they'd be like, 'What in the world was that? You're fired.' But I knew just hearing Michael Cole talk about the antlers, and freak out about the antlers for so long, I was like, ''I've got to do something with this.' So I told Ivar. I was like, 'I think I'm going to climb on the commentator table, and put them on him.' He was like, 'Oh. That sounds fantastic.' So I did it, and Michael Cole, he wore them the whole match."

"So it was that perfect moment in wrestling where opportunity just meets so well with timing. And I hope it doesn't, because I do stuff on the side of the ring that a lot of managers can't get away with. I don't know. No one's told me to stop. So I'm just going to keep doing it," Valhalla said. "But I do this craziest stuff back there, and no one says anything to me. Might be too scared to say anything to me. I don't know."

"I climb on the apron, and I try to grab the other wrestlers. I'm on the commentary table. I'm taking their headsets off. I don't know how I found myself in this position, but I'm just going to keep riding it out, and ask for forgiveness not permission is the vibe right now," Valhalla said.

Valhalla isn't just having fun in WWE but is also expanding to the world of children's books with her first book From The Farm, To Our Table. The book releases this April, and she's already thinking of writing more in the future, including a project that appeals to her love of fantasy and magic.

"Yeah. So I love writing. It's something I do a lot, and it's just intimidating, your own worst critic, and I love reading fantasy books. Joe Abercrombie, Pierce Brown, and Brandon Sanderson are some of my favorite writers, and their world-building and stuff just blows me away," Rowe said. "So I do plan on writing more children's books, and I am also dabbling into my own fantasy stories, which is along the lines of a Joe Abercrombie, like battling magic, all the fun stuff. But I just read such good stuff, and I'm like, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to live up to this,' but I'm trying. So no. I hope it is not the last thing I publish or the last thing I write. I'm going to try for more."

From The Farm, To Our Table is available for pre-order now, and will land in stores on April 2nd.

