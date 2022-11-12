Formerly Released WWE Superstar Makes Return on SmackDown

There was supposed to be a match on tonight's WWE SmackDown between Legado del Fantasma's Zelina Vega and Hit Row's B-Fab, but that didn't end up happening. Instead, as the match was about to start the lights went dim and the mysterious woman who has been teased in several videos with the Viking Raiders entered the arena, and then Ivar and Erik attacked both other teams in the ring from the other side. Later in the segment, the woman was finally revealed to be the returning Sarah Logan, who aside from an appearance in last year's Royal Rumble hasn't been with WWE since 2020.

Logan was released from the company amidst a host of other superstars, and those releases would continue throughout 2021 and early into 2022. It's a different time in WWE these days though, and ever since Triple H took over a bevy of released stars have made their way back to the company, and Logan is now the newest addition to the SmackDown roster.

Logan was part of the Riott Squad, which included Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho in AEW) and Liv Morgan. After her release, Logan didn't really wrestle much, though she did make an appearance at this year's Royal Rumble, which brought her back together with Morgan in an emotional reunion.

Now she is back in WWE, but this time she is part of The Viking Raiders, who have been off of WWE TV due to an injury. It seems they are back to 100% though, and now they have Logan in their corner, which should work well with the bevy of new factions that now call SmackDown home.

Since Triple H took over WWE creative, he's brought back Hit Row and called up Legal del Fantasma, and Zelina Vega was added to the latter as well. Both factions are primed to now face the Raiders as well thanks to their lineup, and it should only make the Tag Team picture on the blue brand that much more entertaining and varied.

