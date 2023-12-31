XFL and USFL Merge, United Football League to Debut in 2024

The XFL and USFL are no more. The two spring football leagues have merged into the United Football League, or UFL, paying homage to the previous spring football league that existed from 2009 to 2012. XFL owners Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia made the announcement Sunday morning on NFL on Fox, a network that will now serve as one of the new league's broadcast partners.

Johnson and Garcia are two of the new league's five owners, which also include RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale, Fox Sports, and ESPN. Fox and ESPN will be represented by CEO Eric Shanks and chairman Jimmy Pitaro, respectively.

"From day one, our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation," Johnson said in a release. "As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting and very cool for football fans -- a spring league with lasting impact for all the players with a dream to play pro football and the 'hardest workers in the room' mentality to make their dreams come true."

The new league is set to kick off in March with a game between the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions, the winners of their respective leagues. Both the XFL and USFL revivals just finished up their second seasons prior to the merger.

"FOX is football, and the success of the USFL has proven that there's a bright future for spring football," Shanks added. "The opportunity to bring together our two leagues -- each with a commitment to advancing broadcast practices, rule innovations and the community -- only furthers the potential of the United Football League and solidifies its spot on the sports calendar."

Outside of the Renegades and Stallions, no further teams have been announced.

"The United Football League – a powerful combination of the XFL and USFL – will provide passionate sports fans with an entertaining, innovative, and action-packed season," Pitaro continued. "With compelling storytelling across traditional and digital platforms, fan-friendly innovations, and tremendous reach, this visionary league is well-positioned, and we look forward to our continued collaboration."