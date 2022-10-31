Dwayne Johnson to Announce New XFL Team Names & Logos on Halloween

The XFL is returning (again) next year, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners leading the football league's reboot. This take on the XFL is launching in 2023 with a broadcast partnership that will give it a good chance at being widely seen around the country. Details on the XFL are still slim, but Johnson is planning to make a big announcement about the league on Halloween.

On Sunday night, Johnson took to social media to announce that the reveal of the eight team names, logos, and "identities" will take place first thing in the morning on October 31st. Johnson's teaser video confirmed that there will be some new teams amongst this next iteration of the XFL. You can check out the announcement below!

Shifting gears now to pro football and our @XFL2023 🏈



Exciting day TOMORROW MORNING as we reveal our eight official team names, logos and identities.

Some NEW. Some IMPROVED.



X = the intersection of dreams and opportunities.



TOMORROW

5am PT/8am ET



~ dj

#54#owner pic.twitter.com/r69Fg7BOxP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 31, 2022

Where to Watch the XFL

Johnson's XFL reboot has a broadcast partnership with ESPN that lasts through 2027. ESPN will have the exclusive broadcast rights for the 43-game debut season next year, with ABC and FX also airing some games. The season will consist of 40 regular season games, two playoff games, and one championship.

"This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I've had with Disney throughout my career," Johnson said earlier this year. "We're excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL's values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business. Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out."

"Without question, we have long admired Disney's distinct ability to engage an expansive consumer fanbase across verticals, while also maintaining a deeply authentic, nuanced and heartfelt approach to storytelling much like our own," said XFL Chairwoman Dany Garcia. "To find a partner that honors our foundation and to be able to root our vision of unwavering passion, accessibility and the future of football with Disney as our home, is a dream come true. We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning."