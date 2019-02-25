Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros Officially Announced for ‘Double or Nothing’

All Elite Wrestling officially announced a new match for the upcoming Double or Nothing event on Monday — The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros.

The announcement was made on the latest episode of the Being The Elite YouTube series, in which the Bucks made a surprise appearance at the AAW promotion in Chicago over the weekend and cost Fenix and Pentagon Jr. their AAW tag titles in a match with Impact Wrestling’s LAX.

The match was one of the first to be teased ever since Double or Nothing was announced back in early January, though Fenix and Pentagon’s involvement with AEW was initially confirmed beyond a public handshake. The two former Lucha Underground Champions appeared at the Double or Nothing fan rally in Las Vegas in early February, where they attacked both Matt and Nick Jackson after being called the “second best tag team” in the world.

The tag match is now the seventh bout announced for the May 25 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Other confirmed matches include the Over the Budget Battle Royale, Adam Page vs. Pac, SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima and two mystery partners, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kyle Rae and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.

Cody Rhodes, one of the four executive vice presidents of AEW alongside the Bucks and Omega, is also booked for the show but has yet to announce his opponent. In a recent interview with Jim Ross, Rhodes gave his expectations for AEW’s first official event.

“It’s funny, we were kicking ourselves over calling it Double or Nothing. We couldn’t find a building that had 20,000 to compete with the 10 (thousand),” Rhodes said. “But this building, it’s got wrestling history. I went to WCW pay-per-views here, Matt and Nick did as well, and I’m real excited in bringing our fans.”

“We’re looking for fresh, more than kind of the equity-garnered individual who has perhaps popped around on various television shows already,” he added. “We’re looking for someone who hasn’t been seen, that’s kind of the directive. Of course there’s folks like Chris Jericho, just an absolute star — wrestling’s freaking rock star, he’s done it all and seen it all. But I want have the juxtaposition of somebody on that level seen with somebody who our audience (is) maybe seeing for the very first time ever.”