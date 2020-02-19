My Hero Academia Sets Up Mirko to Be Your Next Best Girl

When the Rabbit Hero Mirko first made her debut during the Pro Hero arc of the series, My Hero Academia fans were instantly drawn to her. As one of the many pro heroes at the top of the charts following the shake up from All Might's retirement, fans have been especially curious about Mirko ever since. Her striking character design made her stand out even further (to the point where fans were already bringing her to life through cosplay), but she had not seen any action in the mainline series yet.

But that's changed with the latest couple of chapters of the series as the pro heroes have taken their first critical steps against the Paranormal Liberation Front. Confronting All For One and Shigaraki's mysterious doctor, Endeavor and the other pros have made the first move. But Mirko sped ahead and is now taking on an army of high class Nomu alone.

Chapter 260 of the manga left off on a major cliffhanger in which Mirko was facing off against Dr. Ujiko directly, and Chapter 261 of the series reveals a lot of reasons as to why Mirko will be entering the Best Girl debate. Tearing her way through Ujiko's lab and wrecking a lot of his in process Nomu, she uses her powerful legs to charge at Ujiko directly.

Her kicks carry enough force that even missing the target sends a powerful wind that still rips away Ujiko's clothes, but soon enough Ujiko activates a line of even more powerful Nomu that can each speak and move of their own accord. It's here that she's quickly overwhelmed as the fight with the Nomu takes a quick and deadly turn.

But even as she's bloodied and knocked to the corner, Mirko refuses to give up as the fight continue. With this being the most we have seen from the character since her brief introduction several arcs ago, Mirko is now in the running for series' Best Girl. But what do you think? Is she in the running for Best Girl? Who actually is My Hero Academia's Best Girl?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!