Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Blu-ray, DVD Release Announced

It's official! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is gearing up for a home release. Following its launch in late March, the new MonsterVerse movie is ready to wind down its theatrical run. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures shared Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit Blu-ray and DVD on June 11th.

According to the schedule, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit digital on May 14th, so fans will be able to access the movie in just a week's time. The film will then roll out its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD options on June 11th. So if you want a taste of what these home videos will cover, you can check out an exclusive peek in the video above!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

For those wondering about pricing, the digital version of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will land at $24.99 USD. If you would rather rent, your options are a bit cheaper. Services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video will have the digital title available for 48-hour rental at $19.99 USD.

This MonsterVerse release is not the only one on the radar. As it turns out, an anniversary collection is being planned for the titan franchise. The six-film set will collect the MonsterVerse on 4K UHD. "The 6-disc collector's edition will include Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), along with a disc of special features including the new "Directors of the Monsterverse" featurette with Monsterverse directors Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Michael Doughtery and Adam Wingard," Warner Bros. Pictures shared.

If you cannot wait to see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at home, the movie is still screening in theaters across North America. The movie has grossed more than $520 million to date, making it the second top-grossing MonsterVerse movie to date. So for those wanting more info on the title, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of "Godzilla vs. Kong" with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence-and our own. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond."

Are you ready to bring Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire home? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!