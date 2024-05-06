Netflix's One Piece Teases New Season 2 Character in Special Video

Netflix's One Piece is gearing up for a big comeback. Following its hit launch last year, the live-action adaptation quickly earned a season two order. All eyes are on the One Piece team as its new season is expected to start filming this summer. And in a new promo, Netflix's One Piece is teasing the arrival of an important character in season two.

The whole thing went live on Monkey D. Luffy's birthday as Netflix celebrated in kind. The streaming service posted a video featuring Inaki Godoy, the actor behind Luffy on screen. It was there the star showcased a birthday cake, and its candle featured a familiar '3' wick.

As you can see above, the candle wick was shaped after Galdino from Baroque Works. The character, who is also known as Mr. 3, will be familiar to One Piece fans at a glance. After all, they debuted during the Arabasta saga in Little Garden, and the Baroque Works agency was plenty involved with the storyline.

After all, Netflix's One Piece is ready to bump into the Arabasta saga, and it will gives Luffy his biggest challenge yet. The Straw Hat crew arrive at the drought-ridden country after meeting its desperate princess Vivi. It doesn't take long for Baroque Works makes itself known before long as it wants the Straw Hats out of Arabasta. The organization was founded specifically to destabilize the nation in the name of the Warlord Crocodile. And of course, Mr. 3 is part of that gang.

Clearly, Netflix's One Piece has big plans for season two, and they seem to involve Mr. 3. From Loguetown to Baroque Works and Tony Tony Chopper, the show's comeback will have a lot of content to cover. So if you haven't checked out season one of Netflix's One Piece, it is streaming now. As for the anime, it is ongoing, and it can be streamed everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you make of this One Piece teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!