Bleach Registers Mysterious New Trademark

All eyes are on Bleach today, and we have a special trademark to thank. On May 7th, a new trademark for the IP was registered after a filing in late 2023. It seems the franchise has a project called Bleach: Rebirth of Souls in the works, and fans are already buzzing about the mysterious note.

After all, the trademark registration gives us little information about the title. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is the name, and the trademark has been registered globally. After being filed in December 2023, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls was registered this week.

Of course, fans are curious about the nature of this new Bleach title. It seems camps are stuck in two main groups right now. Some believe the project concerns a video game while others believe Bleach: Rebirth of Souls concerns a new manga one shot.

If we are destined for a Bleach game, it is definitely overdue. While we have mobile games like Bleach: Brave Souls keeping the IP afloat, it has been a hot minute since a console title has tackled the anime. Bleach: Brave Souls got a console port in 2022 for the PlayStation 4, but before that, Bleach: Soul Ignition held the record in 2011 with the PlayStation 3. So clearly, Ichigo could stand having a new video game to their name.

And as for the manga theories? Well, Bleach does owe fans an update. Tite Kubo revived the manga a few years back with a one shot titled New Breathes From Hell. The release acted as a sequel to the original Bleach run, and it teased an entirely new arc. So maybe, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will continue that story?

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

