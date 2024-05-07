Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season Trailer Released

Monogatari has been teasing fans with some big reveals in recent days, and one of the biggest has made its way online thanks to a new trailer for the next story in the franchise, Off & Monster. Holding around one hundred episodes throughout several seasons, the supernatural anime adaptation has a long history in the anime world and isn't afraid to break its own mold. Now, you can get a sneak peek at the upcoming season thanks to a new trailer.

Along with Studio Shaft making a comeback to the anime adaptation, having been a part of Monogatari since the beginning of its television series, a well-known musical act is lending their talents to the supernatural story. Yaosobi, who anime fans might know recently thanks to the the creation of Oshi no Ko's killer intro, will be creating a new tune for the series, which is sure to top some charts when the series arrives later this year on July 6th.

Off & Monster Trailer

Here are the additional staff members that will aid in bringing the latest season of Monogatari to life:

Script Writer: Miku Oshima

Chief Animation Directors: Nobuhiro Sugiyama, Kana Miyai

Art Director: Hisaharu Iijima

Color Designer: Yasuko Watanabe

CG Director: Hisato Shima

Directors of Photography: Hiyori Hashimoto, Mizuho Ishikawa

Editor: Rie Matsubara

Sound Director: Yota Tsuruoka

Music Composer: Satoru Kosaki

If you need a breakdown of Monogatari, the various seasons of the franchise are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's an official description of the light novel series that started it all, "There's a girl at their school who is always ill. She routinely arrives late, leaves early, or doesn't show up at all, and skips gym as a matter of course. She's pretty, and the boys take to whispering that she's a cloistered princess. As the self-described worst loser in her class soon finds out, they just don't know what a monster she is. So begins a tale of mysterious maladies that are supernatural in origin yet deeply revealing of the human psyche, a set of case files as given to unexpected feeling as it is to irreverent humor. So begins the legendary novel that kicked off the MONOGATARI series, whose anime adaptations have enjoyed international popularity and critical acclaim."

Are you hyped for the return of Monogatari this summer? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Off & Monster.