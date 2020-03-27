JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Open's Heaven's Door With Insane Cosplay

The Stand of Heaven's Door is about to have a bright future in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with the upcoming spin-off series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, placing it into some deadly new adventures and inspiring this amazingly detailed cosplay that brings its powers to the real world! For those who might not know, Rohan's Stand, Heaven's Door, allows him to open up his target's body as if their body was a book and gives him a better idea of their background as well as allow him to write in orders they must follow or have them change their characters completely!

In season four of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Kishibe Rohan was introduced as a popular mangaka who had moved to the sleepy town of Morioh in order to complete his popular story of Pink Dark Boy! When he encountered Josuke and his friends, he started as an antagonist who would do anything to find a new story for his franchise, but then became a valuable ally to the crew of Stand users in their battle against the serial killer of Kira Yoshikage! With his deadly Stand of Killer Queen, Kira tortures the citizens of Morioh and Rohan himself is on the receiving end of its powers later on in the season!

Instagram Artist Chigusa_ArtMakeArtist shared this absolutely insane work that translates Heaven's Door ability into the real world by making it seems as if the face and hands of the target are being opened like a book, allowing Rohan to discover his opponent's background and make changes to their actions in real time:

With both Kishibe Rohan and his Stand returning soon, it will be interesting to see if the franchise continues to revisit this character or perhaps creates new spin-off series for the many other supporting characters in Hirohiko Araki's long running story of the Joestar bloodline!

