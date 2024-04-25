Akira Toriyama Praises Sand Land Game in Posthumous Letter: Read

The time has come for Sand Land to find new life. In the wake of the series' theatrical comeback, all eyes are on the lesser-known IP by Akira Toriyama. The creator of Dragon Ball spent years crafting Sand Land, and at last, the IP is getting its due. Today, the manga got a major game release in Japan, and a posthumous letter by Toriyama has fans emotional over the release.

The comment was released on behalf of Toriyama who penned the comment in January 2021. The letter, which you can read below, was written before Sand Land's video game was done. But even then, Toriyama said he could do nothing but recommend the title.

"I haven't watched through all the gameplay yet. However, it greatly expands the worldview of the original manga with many new exciting elements. It is high-quality as a standalone game and I can tell it is a highly satisfying action-RPG game," he wrote.

"First of all, the graphics have an excellent balance of the atmosphere of the manga and its drawing style. The representation looks great. The game will surely provide you an exciting experience with a genuine sense of design and attention to details, fro the many new vehicle designs, various customizations, as awell as the background design!"

"In the game, there is no only the world of Sand Land, but also a new world called Forest Land with new characters which were not in the manga. You can enjoy a more substantial story, and a vast map to adventure while playing as the Fiend Prince," Toriyama continued.

And finally, the creator went on to given his seal of approval to Sand Land with a final note. "I myself can only play casual games, but I do check out the trending games my family plays, and I think I know a little something about them even for an old man. I seriously recommend the game Sand Land!"

Of course, fans of Toriyama are feeling emotional over the late creator's words. For those who don't know, Toriyama passed away on March 1st of this year from an acute subdural hematoma. The artist, who was just 68 years old, left the world stunned by his passing. For decades, Toriyama helped oversee some of the top titles in shonen. Of course, few IPs compared to Dragon Ball as characters like Son Goku helped put anime on the global map in the '90s. And now, fans are glad to see Toriyama's legacy live on with Sand Land.

