One Piece Animator Tease the Anime's Next Big Marine Fight

One Piece has found itself an impressive throne where anime is concerned. After decades on the air, the hit series is going on strong. In fact, Toei Animation is handling One Piece better than ever before thanks to a loyal team of animators. And ahead of big Marine fight, some of the anime staff is teasing fans what's to come.

The two big updates come from Ishi, an animator and storyboard artist, who has worked on One Piece as of late. The other nod comes from Henry Thurlow, a long-time animator on One Piece. Taking to social media, the latter posted a note about the immediate future of the anime, and Thurlow promised big things are coming.

"Big things coming. Lots of stuff to talk about and show off in the upcoming months. For now though... just hold tight while I actually do the work," the artist shared.

And as for Ishi? Well, the artist sparked chatter online when they posted a telling sketch. The art, as you can see above, brings Garp and Coby to life. The two Marines are ready for war here, and this is definitely timely. The two have a role in the manga's ongoing Egghead Island arc, after all. It is there Coby shows off his new powers while Garp continues his legacy of annihilating opponents. So as you can imagine, the hype for this Marine showdown is high.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can always catch up. The anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix to Crunchyroll. So for more info on Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece teaser...? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!